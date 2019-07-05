Group tells Faleke: Don’t drag Tinubu’s name into Kogi dispute

By Boluwaji Obahopo & Olayinka Ajayi

The Kogi Renaissance Forum, KRF, has cautioned a member representing Ikeja, Lagos State at the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke to concentrate more on making laws that will be of benefit to his constituents and stop unnecessary meddling in the current political affairs in Kogi State.

Coordinator of KRF, Alhaji Ahmed Jibrin stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, noting that the undue inference of Faleke in Kogi politics, especially ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in the state was worrisome.

Jibrin, who blasted the lawmaker over his alleged endorsement of a particular APC governorship aspirant from Kogi East senatorial axis, wondered where he got the power to organise a screening for aspirants from the Igala-dominated Kogi East senatorial district.

He said the purported screening and endorsement was a complete charade and exercise in futility having been championed by someone who hailed from Kogi West senatorial zone.

He said: “Who is Faleke and under what capacity did he set up committee to screen APC governorship aspirants in Kogi East to talk of endorsement of an aspirant for the zone?

Alhaji Jibrin, who was furious over the alleged Faleke’s role, said: “This is an insult on the people of Kogi East. This sham is unacceptable.”

“He knows that what brought him into Kogi politics which was Audu/Faleke ticket has expired. So, we feel what is happening is an insult to the psyche of Kogi people. We still respect him as family but we wouldn’t want anyone to over stretch his boundary.

“We remember vividly how against all odds, even in the face of dire opposition against him by his own Okun people of Kogi West, late Prince Audu’ insisted he must be his running mate for the November 21, 2015 governorship election.

“He thereafter abandoned Kogi West people at the height of their suffering only to go back to his Lagos State to contest return ticket for the House of Representatives.

“And he is now coming back to meet them again now the governorship contest is around the corner. I will advise Faleke to respect himself and focus on politics of Lagos where he is currently representing Ikeja federal constituency.

“We are aware of his closeness to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We are convinced he was not acting on behalf of Tinubu and he should not spoil Tinubu’s revered name.

“We hold the National Leader of our great party, Asiwaju Tinubu in high esteem and we want to issue a sound of warning to Faleke not to drag Tinubu’s name into any controversy of whatsoever.”

“Faleke should not create misunderstanding between the Igala people and Asiwaju. We know and he as well knows he has no political base in Kogi State. He should stay off our political radar since his people have already rejected him.

Jibrin, who described Tinubu as political avatar of our time, said the shrewd politician earned his political height by merit through perseverance, hard work and total commitment.