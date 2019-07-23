BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Some ex-militant generals under the aegis of Creek Dragons have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute the amnesty office, this time appointing someone who is thoroughly acquainted with all stages of the agitations in the Niger Delta region that gave rise to the presidential amnesty program.

Chairman of the group, General Freeborn Adowei in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state said there was urgent need to inject more life into the amnesty program, alleging that some ex-militants in the region were dissatisfied with the slow pace of things in the office.

“The Creek Dragons comprise of Niger Delta ex field agitators under the chairmanship of Gen. Adowei, alias Adosky Marine.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme which commenced July 11, 2009, was initially aimed to rehabilitate Niger Delta militants who had engaged in the armed struggle for a better deal in the nation’s oil gains by giving them the needed training and meaningful empowerment “, the statement read

The group called for a reorganization of the amnesty office to have persons that will deal directly with those in the grassroots and creeks of the Niger Delta region.

Continuing, recalled that the House of Representatives at a time set up an Adhoc committee to investigate various allegations levied against the amnesty office

It is given this fact that the Niger Delta ex field agitators under the aegis of Creek Dragons implore the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter”, the group said.