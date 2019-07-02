GPW gives 96 awards to outstanding persons, companies

By Cynthia Alo

About 96 firms and women who have distinguished themselves in industry and top management received certification and awards at the 2019 Great Place To Work (GPTW) 6th Annual Awards held in Lagos. The awards went to outstanding personalities and companies in various categories.

It attracted entries from over six African countries including Kenya, Cote D’ Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa, Namibia and Egypt.

The Group Managing Director/CEO, GPTW, Kunle Malomo, said the awards were not aimed at recognising only winners, but also to instill good work practices in work places. He said the company’s vision entails expanding the good work place culture across Africa, adding that the coming editions would feature about 300 companies and over 100 persons.

A winner of the Exceptional Women Leaders Awards category, Mrs. Temitope Balogun said; “I am excited, I’m very proud of women being recognized. This is a platform where exceptional women are recognised.”

Earlier in his speech, the Keynote speaker, Austin Okere, said Great Place To Work is out to create value-shared personalities, stressing that the awards are aimed at impacting companies and individuals such that they would become internationally recognised.

On the company certification category, were: ACCION Microfinance Bank; Afriland Properties; Avon HMO; Broll from Namibia; CISCOtm Egypt; Courteville Business Solution.

Others are; Ernst &Young, FBN General Insurance; FBN Holdings, which were grouped on the large companies categories.

The medium companies that bagged certification are: FBN Insurance, Hangana, Incentro, Leadway Assurance, Meristerm Security Ltd, Novartis Phamarceuticals, Namibiadiaries, NSIA Insurance, O&L Centre, Pizza Hot, Pwc and RMB.

Those that bagged the awards of best work place are: Sanofi Nig Ltd, SC Johnson, Softcom, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, and United Capital.

The Best Practices Award went to the following: CISCO Egypt, Sanofi, Deloitte, FBN Holdings, Novartis, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Fun and Friendly Work Place Awards went to : Broll Namibia, Courteville, Deloitte,Kraatz, Sanofi, GT Bank, and AVONhmo.