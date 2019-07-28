Governorship primary: Kogi Central PDP stakeholders back Averehi

Stakeholders and statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central Senatorial district have expressed their support for the governorship ambition of Mr Bayo Averehi.

The party members who met to pledge their support for Averehi in Okene on Sunday said the backing was in the interest of the state and the party.

A former Vice Chairman of the party in Okene Local Government, Mr. Shaibu Obaro and the PDP State Financial Secretary, Mr Jude Suleiman, who spoke at the meeting, however, urged Averehi to remain resolute in his quest to pick the party’s governorship ticket.

Averehi said that his concern over the worsening living conditions of the people, occasioned by the alarming rate of poverty pushed him into joining the governorship race.

According to him, the people of the state have been subjected to hardship and they must be liberated from poverty and hunger.

He, however, said that he was poised to change the situation for better and bring smiles back to the faces of the people.

“Experience, I know is key in everything we do in life. As a result of this, my wealth of experience in the public and private sector would be put to bear.

“Professionals will be consulted to execute the blueprint I have to alleviate poverty among the people and create a fortune for the state,’’ Averehi said.

He expressed confidence that delegates from the two remaining senatorial districts would see reason with their counterparts from the Kogi Central and give their support to him.

Averehi stated that his ambition was not a do or die affair, promising to humbly accept the outcome of the governorship primary of the party.

He pleaded with the party leadership to create a level-playing ground for all aspirants, saying that the mistake of the past should not be allowed to repeat itself.

Averehi who had earlier paid a courtesy call to the Ohinohi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, pleaded for peace among party members, saying that all hands must be on deck to win the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The PDP Vice Chairman for the senatorial district, Mr Iliyasu Zubair, thanked party members for their loyalty, support and the decision to support Averehi.

‘’We, members of the Kogi State Central Forum of PDP have endorsed the candidature of Bayo Adobayin Averehi, because he has a very rich political pedigree and has all the credentials to represent the common interest of all people,’’ Zubair said.

vanguard