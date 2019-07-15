Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, will this morning perform the Groundbreaking for the building a Chapel in Government House, Lokoja at an event that will be graced by the National President of the Christain Association of Nigeria in company with the State Chairman CAN, Bishop Ibenu and the entire Christain Community.

The Kogi Governor, a Muslim just like his three elected predecessors; Abubakar Audu, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada, is from Kogi Central Senatorial District and the fourth executive governor of Kogi state but curiously, Kogi state has had three Christian Military Administrators since creation in 1991 ; Col. Paul Omeruon(1993-1996), Col. Bzigu Afakirya ( 1996-1998) and Augustine Aniebo(1998-1999).

A statement from the Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, quoted Gov Yayaha Bello as saying “Religion is a matter of faith, of belief, not of evidence, and if we do not have respect for the beliefs of others, it is to our detriment since a lack of respect diminishes us as human beings. So, I am shocked as to why my predecessors never bothered to build a chapel for Christians even when there is a mosque here.”

