Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Sunday evening arrived in the United States on a business visit to the City of Orange in New Jersey.

The governor landed at the Newark Liberty International Airport in company with some party and government officials.

With him were the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), his party, Mr Victor Oye, and the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Anali Chude.

Others include the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, and the Managing Director, Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Jide Ikeako.

The visitors were received by officials of the City of Orange, led by Mr Callistus Onyike, an indigene of Anambra and Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the city’s Diaspora Commission.

Obiano is expected to meet with the Mayor of Orange, Mr Ted Green, on Monday to sign a couple of business agreements.

Speaking to newsmen, the governor gave more insights into the purpose of his visit, including exploring areas of “mutual assistance”.

“We are here to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mayor of the City of Orange in New Jersey who gladly invited me over for this ceremony.

“Among the things, we will be discussing tomorrow are mutual assistance in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, power in various forms, and firefighting.

“Anambra state is growing and we are getting high-rise buildings springing up here and there; we need to develop the capacity to fight the fire of that sort.”

Obiano added that he would use the opportunity to meet with members of the Anambra community in New Jersey and update them on happenings back home.

“This is an opportunity to update them on what we are doing real time, what we have done in the last five years, and what we want to do in the remaining three years.

“I will preach to them on the need to bring their wealth and investments back home.

“Wealth is not all about money, it includes your contacts, knowledge, experience, and skills,” he said.

Onyike, who facilitated the visit, said the essence was to build a “mutually beneficial” relationship between the City of Orange and Anambra.

He said the Mayor had agreed to visit Anambra with a group of investors sometime in November.

Also with the governor were his wife, Ebelechukwu; who joined him from Iowa; his Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, and his Chief Press Secretary, Mr James Eze, NAN said.

Vanguard