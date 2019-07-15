Just in: Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi appoints new HOS

Breaking News
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of Civil Service (HOS).

Dr Ladan Salihu, the governor’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that Yalwa was the Permanent Secretary Special Services in the Governor’s Office before his new appointment.

“Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa replaced the outgoing Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu Umar Gokaru, who was directed by the governor to proceed on compulsory retirement for the public interest,” Salihu said.

According to him, the governor also appreciates the former Head of Service for his invaluable contributions to the State Civil Service.

