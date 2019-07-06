By Demola Akinyemi

Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has intervened in the ongoing industrial action across Kwara State Colleges of Education with the approval and immediate payment of N250m to pay at least two months of their outstanding salary.

AbdulRazaq also assured the schools of subsequent prompt payment of their salary along with gradual offset of the arrears inherited from the previous administration under which the schools embarked on the strike.

The Colleges of Education had long embarked on strike to protest the non-payment of their salary and other administrative issues, leading to the shutting down of the schools while the last administration in the state expired.

The affected colleges are Kwara State College of Education, Oro; Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin; Kwara State College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi; Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin; Kwara State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ilorin and Kwara State College of Nursing, Oke Ode. “The total amount the Governor released for salary payment is 250,774, 328.34. This covers salary for the months of May and June,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman for the Governor, said in a statement yesterday.

“Concerned about the status of the schools, the Governor also approved additional N25m for the College of Education Technical Lafiagi for immediate re-accreditation and N24.8m for CAILS for re-accreditation.”