GOtv Boxing Night 19: Fans to win 20 GOtv decoders

A total number of 20 GOtv decoders will be won by fans attending GOtv Boxing Night 19 on Sunday at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The decoders will be won through lucky dips to be held between the nine bouts scheduled for the event.

Jenkins Alumona, the CEO of Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, stated that the giveaway is a gesture by the sponsors to appreciate the support fans continue to give the event. “This is the 19th edition of GOtv Boxing Night and this event couldn’t have continued for such a long time without the support of the fans. The sponsors appreciate the fans for their dedicated support over the years,” Alumona said.

Meanwhile, Eden “Lion Heart” Biki, the Ghanaian welterweight boxer billed to fight Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has arrived in Nigeria from his country.