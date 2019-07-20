Gospel singer Frank Edwards celebrates 17 years of being asthma free

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular gospel musician, Frank Edwards shared a testimony of how he has been living asthma-free for the past seventeen years of his life with his fans during the week.

The Under the Canopy crooner who thought it well to inspire those dealing with similar issues and pray for them shared a photo of an inhaler in his hand on his Instagram page and revealed in his caption that Wednesday July 17th marked seventeen years that the Lord healed him from asthma.

According to him, since the time his sickness has been cured, he has never had a reason to make use of the inhaler anymore.

“Today marks 17 years God healed me from asthma and I’ve never used an inhaler since then! My prayer tonight is to everyone with any type of health challenge even if it’s a terminal disease; we serve a God who can terminate terminal diseases! Be free from sickness in Jesus name,” he wrote.

Vanguard