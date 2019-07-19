Global ranking: 7 reasons our varsities are poorly ranked — Okebukola

By Dayo Adesulu

Director of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, NESCO, Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, Professor Peter Okebukola, has given seven reasons why African universities are poorly ranked in global league and ways to improve their rankings.

The Chairman of Council (Board of Regents) of Crawford University, while delivering the 14th convocation lecture of Covenant University, yesterday, said: ‘’Low investment in the research enterprise, Research capacity deficits-institutional and human and inefficiencies in the system” were some of the reasons African universities were poorly ranked.

He explained that when an institution of higher learning failed to invest adequately in research, such university would be poorly rated globally.

Other reasons for poor rating, he noted, include sharp practices in research, weak attraction of international staff and students, low ICT use in promoting visibility and poor data collection and management capabilities.

The formal Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, however, disclosed that for any university to improve in global ranking, authorities of such universities must familiarise themselves with the most recent ranking indicators and encourage national ranking of universities to prepare the local for the global.

According to him, improving investment in research that would strengthen institutional and human research capacities and attracting international staff and students were part of the things considered for global ranking of universities.

Okebukola pointed out that steering programme delivery towards the Sustainable Developmental Goals, SDGs, massive national, regional and global publicity (use of social media) and providing learner-friendly infrastructure should be taken very seriously among institutions.

He said: ‘’Universities are ranked by several indicators of academic or research performance, including alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, highly cited researchers, papers published in Nature and Science, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.

‘’For each indicator, the highest scoring institution is assigned a score of 100, and other institutions are calculated as a percentage of the top score. The distribution of data for each indicator is examined for any significant distorting effect; standard statistical techniques are used to adjust the indicator if necessary.”

