By Ayo Onikoyi

Efia Odo, popular Ghanian actress and OAP who was said to be entertaining suicidal thoughts months ago have come out to lambast Ghana movie directors for their poor way of handling sex scenes. According to her, they are too raw and do little or nothing in embellishing the scenes.

“Some Ghana movie sex scenes can be so rawwww ah. Chaley, don’t they know how to direct a sex scene to make it look sultry and sensual. Chaley, Chaley,” she tweets.