Breaking News
Translate

Ghana directors don’t know how to shoot sex scenes well — Actress Efia Odo

On 8:57 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Efia Odo, popular Ghanian actress and OAP who was said to be entertaining suicidal thoughts months ago have come out to lambast Ghana movie directors for their poor way of handling sex scenes. According to her, they are too raw and do little or nothing in embellishing the scenes.
Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo
Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo

LASG raises alarm over increased number of female school dropouts(Opens in a new browser tab)

“Some Ghana movie sex scenes can be so rawwww ah. Chaley, don’t they know how to direct a sex scene to make it look sultry and sensual. Chaley, Chaley,” she tweets.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.