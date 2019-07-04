Breaking News
Gbajabiamila advises colleagues against sitting on unauthorised seats

On 5:41 pm

Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, cautioned members against sitting in the chamber on seats not allotted them, saying it was unauthorised.

Gbajabiamila made the remark at plenary in Abuja and said that some members, especially the new ones, were fond of abandoning seats allocated to them to those of other lawmakers.

”This is unauthorised. The seats are named and attached to members and because of the e-parliament we are adopting, it will not be proper for honourable members to engage in such activities,” he said.

The speaker, therefore, ordered members caught in the act at the plenary to return to their seats.

”You cannot be removing your name tag and place it on a seat you prefer. So, if you are not in your seats, please return to them,” he said.

Before adjourning the plenary to Tuesday, he announced the constitution of an ad hoc committee to investigate the crisis in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stating that Rep. Sarkin Adar (APC-Sokoto), would be its chairman.

