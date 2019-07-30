Gbaja assures release of N3.5bn salary arrears to resident doctors next month

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, of release of N3.5 billion meant for payment of their salary arrears next month.

The assurance gladdened the doctors whose leadership quickly suspended its planned industrial action earlier scheduled to commence today.

It will be recalled that the speaker had through a member of the House last week, appealed to the resident doctors to suspend the strike, pending a meeting among the speaker, members of the association and officials of relevant government agencies.

At the meeting held yesterday, the speaker convinced both the association and officials of the Federal Ministry of Health to reach an agreement on how to settle the matter.

The President of NARD, Dr. Olusegun Olaopa, had explained to Gbajabiamila, his deputy, Idris Wase and other principal officers of the House that they had three major grievances against the Federal Government.

The three grievances, according to him, include their salary arrears, skipped salary of N23.6bn and irregularities in the implementation of the Resident Doctors’ Act.

Gbajabiamila, who eventually got the commitment of both the Federal Ministries of Finance and Health on getting the salary arrears ready for payment in the next three weeks, also commiserated with the association for losing one of its members in the process of struggling to resolve the issues.

He said: “Let me thank you for according this House and this institution the respect of putting your strike on hold.

“I want to assure you that the respect is mutual. We are here for you; we are here to protect you, and in doing that, we also protect our constituents. When you talk about essential services, the most important is health services, because you save lives.”

‘’So, we know the consequences of your going on strike. Since we all know the consequences, we should be serious about the issue.”

Vanguard