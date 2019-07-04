Gardener defiles colleague’s 5-year-old daughter

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 30-year-old gardener, Abednego Jacob, who allegedly defiled his colleague’s five-year-old daughter, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

The defendant, who is facing a count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, was docked before Magistrate K. O. Doja-Ojo.

The prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Mekuwen Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

She said Jacob unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the five-year-old girl by inserting his finger into her vagina.

Chukwudi said the incident occurred on June 29 at Mekuwen Street, Ikoyi Lagos.

According to her, the offence is punishable under Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant’s plea was not taken.

Magistrate Doja-Ojo ordered that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody and a duplicate file of the offence sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

The case was adjourned till August 7 for DPP’s advice.