Gana, Anya, others to get leadership award prize

LAGOS—FORMER Director-General of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, NESG, Prof. Anya O. Anya; former Minister for Information, Prof. Jerry Gana and Prof. Akin Oyebode are among members of the newly-formed governing board of the Nigerian Prize for Leadership who will honour outstanding citizens.

At a press conference held at the Metropolitan Club in Lagos, Prof Anya said the organisation aims to institute a credible process of identifying Nigerians who have excelled in their fields through outstanding leadership performances relevant to the development of the nation.

He said: “We recognise that the enormous damage done to the country over the years by poor leadership, without sharpened capacity, is incalculable. Indeed, the very fabric of our society has been deeply shaken and could be shattered, if urgent actions are not taken.” Hence, the urgent wisdom of a fundamental intervention aimed at raising high-quality leaders.”

