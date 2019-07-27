Funke Olakunri- the mother, the daughter, the sister

..The grief and loss of her is so poignant that it stings — American son-in-law

…l will never be the same again — Husband.

,,,Your life was short but impactful — Oyindamola- first daughter.

…You knew how to handle situation — Feyisikemi,Second daughter.

TEARS flowed freely as the remains of the 58 year old mother of two, Funke Olakunri, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti was committed to Mother Earth in Akure, the Ondo state capital last Monday.

No doubt the gruesome killing of Funke by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday, July 12 on the Lagos highway shook the country to its very foundation.

Both high and low who gathered to bid Funke farewell betrayed emotions at the St Davids Cathedral Anglican Church , ljomu, Akure.

Her grieving 94 year old father had paid host to former President, Good luck Jonathan, incumbent Vice President Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, governors, former governors, National and state Assembly members, political associates, clergymen, old student associations of the deceased’s schools amongst others who trooped to his ljapo GRA residence in the state capital to commiserate with him.

The identities of her killers have pitched many of the sympathizers against themselves.

While the family and the Afenifere group have fingered the Fulani herdsmen, the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress led by its national leader Bola Tinubu and the police command in the state have pleaded against the stigmatization of any group insisting that the killers are armed bandit.

But the Fasoranti family said the killers left the cash, jewelries and other valuable items in the car after they shot the deceased suggesting that it was not a case of robbery but kidnap attempt that turned awry.

That as it may, the tribute of the American Citizen who is an inlaw of the deceased first daughter, Craig Wieder speaks volume of the character of the late Funke.

According to him “ l am Oyinda’s husband, Funke’s son in law. I know Oyinda’s mom as Mummy Lagos and I have known her for about five years. We became quite close during her stay with us in the summer of 2015 while she underwent cancer treatment here in Philadelphia, a very difficult time for her.

“ In 2017 while mummy Lagos was visiting I lost my job it was a trying Tim for me and my faith. Mummy offered so much love, support and spiritual encouragement. She was such a prayer warrior in so many ways. In 2018 she cane to assist with the birth of our daughter Sheyi . She was a blessing that l cannot even put I to words: incredibly helpful, supportive and encouraging before, during and after Oyindas pregnancy.

“ Mummy was compassionate, non judgmental, empathetic, empathetic, loving, kind, nurturing. She always provide insight and encourage meant into our lives and our marriage.

“ l don’t think I ever heard her complain about anything. She looked out for the interest of others making sure that everyone felt comfortable and taken Care of before herself. She sacrificed and devoted herself in a way that is almost unexplainable unless you knew her.

“The grief and loss of her in our lives is so poignant that it stings. It penetrates so deeply.

The deceased’s husband of over 30 years, ldowu, in his tribute said, “ You survived so many challenges. This wasn’t a challenge but a home call. I don’t like the way it cane at all because it didn’t allow us time to say goodbye, show affection and even make an effort to prolong the day.

“l never knew your death could shake the nation but it did and we take solace in that and the numerous legacies you left behind. I will never be the same again. This I know”.

On her part, the first daughter, Oyindamola said “ Your life was so short but its impact immense. You fought so many battles and won. l guess I was just time for you to finally have some peace. The only thing that matters now is that your legacy lives on.

The second daughter Feyisikemi wrote, “you are my Super hero. My children’s life, you had a solution to everything. My best friend, my support system”.

“You knew how to handle situations. I will always tell my children stories about you, how great you were and how much you loved them. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. I hope and pray that I can be half the woman you were”.

The elder sister, Olufunmilayo, wrote, “ your death has been glorified. The family house has received a lot of sympathisers so many telephone calls, text messages and condolence messages. Daddy is sad but he has cast his burden upon the Lord”.

The twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde said “ sister Funke you will never be forgotten. Each time we think about your loss, our hearts bleeds. A void has been created in our lives that cannot be filled.

Meanwhile, governors of five states in the south west, former governors and political associate of the deceased father attended the funeral church service held at Saint David Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

They were led by the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu, Seyi Makinde Oyo, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Others include the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State governor, Chief Segun Oni, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Prof Pat Utomi, Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, Chief Judge of Ondo State, Mrs Olanrewaju Akeredolu, former Minister of Communication, and Mrs Omobola Johnson, Supo Sonibare, Kole Omololu, Chairman of People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Chief Clement Faboyede, All Progressives Congress(APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Aguda Taiwo.

Delivering his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Simeon Borokini said “Nobody is happy and nobody is safe in this country, our leader should do something on the issue of insecurity.”

“Government should increase security services so that lives being wasted can be saved. Anytime you step outside of your house you are taking a bigger risk. Even when you are inside your house it’s also a risk now in this country.

“The governors are fortunate because they have security men that are with them. Our governor in Ondo recently had an encounter- if not for his security men he would have been kidnapped. Nobody is safe in Nigeria and this is very unfortunate”.

Lamenting that the spate of insecurity in the country was worrisome, the clergyman said “there is a need for the government at all levels to be more proactive on the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Talking about leadership problems in the country, the clergyman said “Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? It is very unfortunate. Millions of people in the land are wounded and needed the healing. It is when the governments do the needful that we can be healed. There is wickedness all over. We need to call on God for healing.

Bishop Borokini said “God will destroy those who are thirsty for blood in Nigeria.

On the death of Funke, the cleric described her death as a loss to the Akure Community, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.

Borokini said “It is only God that can comfort the family of the deceased. It is only God that can wipe away their tears,”

He said that Christians should not be scared of death as everybody would die at the appointed time noting that everybody would give an account of his or her stewardship on earth when they face their creator in heaven.

According to him “with the death of Funke, Nigeria, Ondo state and the Akure community has lost a gem”.

The governors who later visited the father of the deceased at his residence vowed to ensure the arrest of Funke’s killers.

Led by their chairman, governor Akeredolu the governors said all the governors are saddened by the Killing of Funke saying it shouldn’t have happened. It has brought us down, we should hide our face, and we should be blamed”.

Akeredolu further noted,” we are prepared to face this challenge. It’s a security challenge. Something drastic and urgent needed to be done. This loss is not yours alone.

He assured that the region will witness a new dawn as the security architecture of the region would be changed in the next months.

According to him, the technical committee had submitted its recommendation to the governors and will start the implementation by next month.

