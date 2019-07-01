‘Fulanisation’ is nothing but a scare tactic used by politicians to keep Nigerians in perpetual servitude – Keyamo

‘This whole hoopla about ‘fulanisation’ is nothing but a scare tactic employed by crafty politicians to keep their people in perpetual servitude. They pretend to be warriors fighting an imaginary ‘war’ with ‘invaders’ of their land, whilst stealing the resources of their people’ Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has disclosed

The Director of Strategic Communication of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization in the last election on Sunday night on his Twitter handle also said that: ‘Every single crime that has always existed have suddenly become the handiwork of imaginary invaders of our land. Suddenly, all the thieves, kidnappers & murderers in our midst have either left the stage overnight or they changed their nationalities to Fulani. It’s unfortunate’

‘From time immemorial, we were hospitable as a people to welcome many southerners into settlements known as ‘Sabon Gari’ in the North & we have always had the ‘Hausa Quarters’ in Warri & many southern cities. They NEVER claimed those lands as theirs. They pay rents till today.

‘It is very disingenuous for those with ulterior political motives to insinuate that in this modern age of proper documentations on land transactions, a stranger will wake up one morning to lay claim to a land allocated to him to trade. It only happened in pre-colonial times

‘And for the unfortunate people, they become blinded by the hatred deliberately instigated in them by the rogue politicians as to the imaginary invaders of their land that they hardly notice that infrastructure are decaying & salaries are unpaid. The villain becomes their hero

‘After scaring their people with these false alarms & narratives about other tribes and after securing their votes, they end up every weekend partying and parleying with their friends & colleagues from these same tribes they have so demonized. It is disgusting politics at play

‘At the end, because of the desire to continue to enslave the minds of their people for political power, the rogue politicians DO NOT want a permanent solution to the farmers-herders’ clashes. Every solution put forward is turned into a political discourse in order to thwart it

In my 30+ years here, never have I seen herdsmen, who used to be a major source of excitement for us growing up, become an epitome of tribalism & violence, so much that they are chased from communities. This was in Enugu. Please tell @MBuhari, that he led us here,& it isn’t good. pic.twitter.com/oBvN0jKPlS — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 30, 2019