FRSC threatens to clamp down on unregistered motorbikes, unlicensed riders from Aug 1

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pankshin Unit Command on Wednesday has warned that it clamp down on any unregistered motorcycles and unlicensed riders, especially commercial motorcycle riders popularly called Okada riders in the area.

Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, the Pankshin Unit Commander, gave the warning in his office while fielding questions from journalists.

“It’s a known fact that the Federal Road Safety Corps had earlier in the year issued Aug. 1, as the deadline for all tricycle `keke’ and commercial motorcycle operators known as okada riders, to register their vehicles and also obtain driver’s license.

“Therefore, any defaulting motorbike operator should stay off the roads from Aug. 1 or face the consequences and be penalised.

“If they don’t register their bikes and procure class A Drivers License before the Aug. 1 deadline issued by FRSC High Command, they stand the risk of an arrest and surcharging,” Ikeh-Akabogu said.

He said that the command had resolved to impound any okada operating in the hinterland unregistered and also without diver’s licence.

He said that it would be better for such culprits to keep off the Roads in his command/jurisdiction.

According to him, the Corps new rules was for the operators’ advantage especially in an unforeseen circumstance like theft.

He said that it was usually very difficult to trace unregistered bikes when they are reported stolen, describing it as “very unfortunate and pitiful” a situation where a claimant could become the thief if his stolen bike was eventually registered by the other person who stole it.

Ikeh-Akabogu further explained that most of the stolen bikes were used to perpetrate crime without a trace but If registered, it would be difficult for anyone to carry out any crime without being caught.

“This is because if the plate numbers are captured, the perpetrator can easily be fished out using the database of FRSC to track down the owner of the bike.”

He noted that FRSC was in collaboration with the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) to make sure that plate numbers are made available to would-be riders in Plateau central.

He urged riders who had completed the process of obtaining their license to report for physical capturing at the license center in Pankskshin.