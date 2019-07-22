Breaking News
Translate

Four Turkish nationals kidnapped in Kwara

On 12:04 pmIn Newsby

Four Turkish nationals were, Saturday night, abducted at a local drinking joint at Gbale village,  Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

kidnap-ok
Kidnap

Turkish football chief steps down over conflict of interest(Opens in a new browser tab)

This is coming barely one week after a cargo ship was attacked off the coast of Nigeria and 10 Turkish sailors kidnapped.

The four captives, identified as Yasin Colak, 33; Senerapal, 40; Ergun Yurdakul, 35 and Seyit Keklik, 25, were said to be working with Instabul concrete limited, Gbale.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Commissioner of Police had dispatched men of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the captives and arrest the captors.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, said he was working with the security agencies to ensure rescue of the abductees.

The governor urged for calm.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.