Four Turkish nationals kidnapped in Kwara

Four Turkish nationals were, Saturday night, abducted at a local drinking joint at Gbale village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

This is coming barely one week after a cargo ship was attacked off the coast of Nigeria and 10 Turkish sailors kidnapped.

The four captives, identified as Yasin Colak, 33; Senerapal, 40; Ergun Yurdakul, 35 and Seyit Keklik, 25, were said to be working with Instabul concrete limited, Gbale.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Commissioner of Police had dispatched men of Operation Puff Adder to rescue the captives and arrest the captors.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, said he was working with the security agencies to ensure rescue of the abductees.

The governor urged for calm.

Vanguard