Marc Batchelor: Former Mamelodi Sundowns player shot dead in South Africa

Former South African football player Marc Batchelor was shot dead outside his home in Johannesburg on Monday, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old, who played for South African teams Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, was shot in his car.

Another person in the vehicle was unharmed in the incident.

“He was attacked by two men who were driving a motorbike,” a police spokesman said.

“He was about to drive into his premises. The suspects shot several times at him…

“At this stage, we are still investigating what the motive for the attack was and these suspects have not yet been identified.”

