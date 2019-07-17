Breaking News
For saying ‘fat women don’t go to heaven’ woman shoves priest off stage

This is the dramatic moment a woman runs on stage and throws a priest off stage in the middle of a public sermon. Viral footage shows the woman, who had been listening from the audience, suddenly launch herself at the priest who goes flying off the stage.

Moments woman pushed priest over for saying fat women will not make heaven. PHOTO: @diarioelpopular

It is believed she had run onto the stage after the priest told worshippers that ‘fat women don’t go to heaven’, reported Diario 1.

Local reports have identified the priest as Marcelo Rossi – a well-known religious figure in the country – who is said to have been left uninjured.

Although the priest is not heard making the statement during the short clip, some reports say he allegedly made the comment prior to the woman’s attack. Around 50,000 worshippers are seen standing up from their seats in shock as the priest dramatically tumbles down the stage stairs onto the floor.

However, some reports have suggested the priest did not make the controversial comment at all and the woman was suffering from mental health issues.

