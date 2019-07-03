Flood in Lagos: Families struggle for sleeping space in toilet

By Evelyn Usman

Some families at Odubanjo community in Igando area of Lagos State now fight for sleeping space in the toilet, after they were sacked from their apartments by flood from a downpour last Friday.

As at yesterday, some residents, particularly those at Zone 1 community, under Igando Estate Phase 3, Community Development Area, CDA, who fled their abodes apparently to forestall any likely disaster, were yet to return home.

When Vanguard visited the area, a 50-year-old woman, Adeoye Abosede, whose property were destroyed by flood, was seen in the toilet, where she had been passing the nights with her child.

Residents said it takes nine days for flood water to disappear whenever it rained.

Vanguard observed that refuse from a dumpsite close to the community worsened the flooding as it blocked major drainage, while some of the fences that were weakened by the flood have started falling.

Fear, according to residents, always set in whenever the rainy season approaches, as snakes and other reptiles usually come out from the dump site any time it rained.

Speaking with Vanguard, Abosede said: “I have been in this community for the past eight years with my child. This is how we have been living here and it’s affecting my health, including that of my child.

“Every year, we live in fear whenever the rainy season approaches. We also go through hellish moment during the dry season, as a result of the smell that emanates from the damp environment.

“This place is no longer conducive for us, but we cannot even afford another place. Whenever it rained, other women and I would fight over right of space in the toilet, but most of the women allow me to have the toilet because of my age.

“We sleep in the toilet because it is built on a higher ground and outside the main apartments. We cook and eat here.”

Asked about her husband, she responded: “I am married, but my husband is very old. At a point, he left the house and the responsibility of taking care of the children rested on me.

“All the property I moved into this community with have been destroyed. For instance, if we go out to work and it starts raining, we would be worried over our property and where to lay our heads.

“It will end up being a night of trouble. Whenever we return home to see our homes flooded, we go to bed hungry, as there won’t be any place to cook.”

She appealed to Lagos State Government to come to their rescue.

Secretary of the CDA, Mr. Samuel Ohwerhoye, who said he had been residing in the area for over two decades, lamented that residents had spent money to channel the flood, but that their efforts did not bring the desired result.

He said: “The dumpsite here is also another problem. It pushes water back into the community. We appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu to look at our situation and proffer a solution.”