Fleeing 58-yr-old man who allegedly raped friend’s daughter for 4yrs arrested

…Begs for forgiveness

…Victim diagnosed of VVF

By Victor Arjiromanus

It was a gloomy and sad moment, when 58-year-old Godday Okako, in a tone of regret and with head bowed in shame, gave a heart rendering story of his sexual molestation on 16-year-old Ogechi Odo, his friend’s daughter.

In an earlier report by Crime Guard, the victim, in tears, gave a graphic description of how the suspect took advantage of her parents absence from home, to violate her sexually, for four years.

At the moment, the teenager has been diagnosed of Vesicovaginal Fistula,VVF, a condition her father has been treating for long. By the way, VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

VVF disease can be upsetting and embarrassing because it leaks and causes bad smell and also causes complications, like: vaginal or urinary tract infections that keep coming back and stool or gas that leaks through the vagina.

At the moment, the Junior Secondary School 2 student walks with difficulty and cringes when a male attempts to touch her.

Her ordeal began after her mother was taken to the village , leaving her and her two siblings in her husband’s care. But her father was never at home as he usually left for work on Mondays and returned Fridays. He decided to keep his three children with the Okakos, at Agbowa, in Ikorodu area of Lagos, unaware of the jeopardy it would cause his eldest daughter who was only 12 years old then.

She recalled that: “ While we were sleeping at night, after my father left me and my two siblings in his friend’s care, I felt a hand removing my cloth from my body and when I opened my eyes, everywhere was dark. As I struggled to take the hands off me, I heard a voice saying ‘it is me, Goddy Okako’ and he put on the light from his handset .

“To my shock, I discovered that we were in a bush close to the house and he was with a jack knife. I did not know how I got there. He told me that no one was here and that if I didn’t corporate with him, he would kill me and abandon my corpse there. When I asked him what he wanted me to do , he said he wanted to have sex with me, but, I told him I didn’t know how to do it, he said he was going to teach me.

“Then, he used his cloths to cover my mouth , as he was doing it, I almost died. When he finished, I felt a severe pain in my private part and I couldn’t get up. He carried me on his back to the house. On the way home, he told me never to tell anybody including my father about what happened. He said if I did, I would die. When we got home that night, he took me to the backyard and washed the blood on my thighs and pant” .

She said that the sexual molestation continued for four years , in the process of which she alleged that Okako cut off her genitals, which her father claimed was used for rituals.

Arrest

Unable to bear the resultant pains from the present ailment, she opened up to her father two months ago , consequent upon which the pedophile was arrested by policemen from Ijede division.

Crime Guard gathered that the suspect wrote an undertaking to take care of the teenager’s medical bill and was released on bail. But he allegedly reneged on his promise and bolted from the community.

He was however traced to his village in Delta state, where he took cover. His arrest, followed that of his brother who stood as surety for him.

When Okako was asked to give his own account of the story, he simply said all that Ogechi narrated was true. But he denied cutting of her genital as alleged.

He said: “ Every of the story they have told is true. I have been sleeping with Ogechi without her consent for four years. Whenever her father left for work, I would go into her room and force her to sleep with me. Though I was told that she had been undergoing treatment for a disease but, the story that I removed her genitals and used them for ritual is untrue, I can’t do that, God knows’’

Asked how he would feel if his daughter was sexually abused in such manner, he bowed his head and kept mute. When he lifted his head, he said, “ All I ask for , is to be forgiven. I admit to have done wrong”

When his elder brother was contacted on phone, he stated that the case would be settled, adding that arrangement to that effect had been made with the Police at Ijede division .

But Police sources described his claim as false, saying, that the suspect would be charged to court.

Vanguard