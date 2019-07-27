Flavour thrills at Hi-Fest quarter final showdown in Port Harcourt

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hundreds of consumers in Port Harcourt had the time of their lives when highlife sensation, Flavour, headlined the quarter-final showdown of Hi-life fest 2019.

Carnival ground, Elakaiha, Port Harcourt played host to hordes of highlife music lovers who turned out en-masse to witness the spectacle.

The Hi-life Fest quarterfinalists were fresh off an exciting trip to Lagos which saw them meet with some of Nigeria’s leading entertainers including Selebobo, Sunny Neji, KCee and Phyno.

The contestants on the night were quick to put to use the lessons learned from the mentorship in Lagos, as we saw these highlife hopefuls deliver some truly breathtaking performances.

The night also marked the launch of Life Lager’s new 33cl can, and the unveiling of this new product size was made by the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager, NBPlc Omotunde Adenusi. He expressed his delight at being able to give consumers more options to enjoy Life Lager, while also remarking on the Hi-Life Fest initiative, and assuring consumers that Life Lager will continue to deliver exciting initiatives like the fest in the future.

At the end of the musical showpiece, 6 contestants were selected to proceed to the semi-final, while Okafor Chukwudi and Kingsley Otuya were eliminated. All six will now return in a fortnight to slug it out for a place in the grand finale slated for August 18. Enugu residents can expect a stellar night of music when the semi-finals come to town on August 4.

Vanguard