ASABA – THREE storey building, Saturday, collapsed at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State killing four persons and left several others with various degrees of injuries.

A dependable source told Vanguard that several others were trapped in the collapsed 3-storey building which was under construction and meant to be used as a hotel.

The collapsed build which was located in Aghwana Avenue, Abraka, killed four persons working at the site.

The cause of the collapse could not be ascertained as at press time. Vanguard gathered that men of the Abraka Police Division and other sister agencies have been deployed to the scene on a rescue mission.

Also, an uncompleted residential building under construction in collapsed in Asaba, killing one person at Sunny Block Industry Junction, Off Chris Okocha St, Camp 74.

An eye witness, Sunday Okenwe, said the building was abandoned over three years ago, adding that he had to inform police over the development.

He said they had to dig the collapsed building in an effort to rescue the unidentified young man.

Secretary to the Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who visited the scene, warned private developers against the use substandard materials.

Urging to also engage professional engineers when buildings, Ebie directed that the whole building be brought down. He described the death of the middle aged man as unfortunate.

Saying the collapsed building was an illegal structure, he said; “henceforth building plans will be taken seriously to make sure it meets up with the required standard. Developers should not cut corners too while putting up a building.”

