By Peter Duru

Makurdi – First female appointed Minister from the northern part of the country Mrs. Elizabeth Ivase is dead.

Born on August 8, 1936 in Gboko, Mrs. Ivase who served as Minister of Education in the second republic, according to a family source died on July 13 in Abuja after a brief illness.

Reacting to the announcement of the death of the foremost Tiv woman, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom described her demise as a huge loss to Benue State and the country at large.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the Governor said, “late Chief Mrs. Ivase was a caring mother and woman of distinction who had an illustrious career in public service at all levels of governance.

“She was an epitome of womanhood, a foremost politician, eminent state person, experienced administrator and community leader who was kind-hearted, humble and dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity.

“As a trailblazer, Chief Mrs. Ivase set records with her outstanding performance while serving in various capacities including being a two-time Honourable Commissioner in Benue State and a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“She provided mentorship to the younger generation while championing girl child education and women’s rights in general. Her death has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill,” the Governor added.

Vanguard