Breaking News
Translate

First Female Minister from the North, Elizabeth Ivase is dead

On 6:40 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – First female appointed Minister from the northern part of the country Mrs. Elizabeth Ivase is dead.

Born on August 8, 1936 in Gboko, Mrs. Ivase who served as Minister of Education in the second republic, according to a family source died on July 13 in Abuja after a brief illness.Elizabeth Ivase

Reacting to the announcement of the death of the foremost Tiv woman, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom described her demise as a huge loss to Benue State and the country at large.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the Governor said, “late Chief Mrs. Ivase was a caring mother and woman of distinction who had an illustrious career in public service at all levels of governance.

“She was an epitome of womanhood, a foremost politician, eminent state person, experienced administrator and community leader who was kind-hearted, humble and dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity.

Peterside commends Senate on screening(Opens in a new browser tab)

“As a trailblazer, Chief Mrs. Ivase set records with her outstanding performance while serving in various capacities including being a two-time Honourable Commissioner in Benue State and a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“She provided mentorship to the younger generation while championing girl child education and women’s rights in general. Her death has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill,” the Governor added.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.