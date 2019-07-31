Fire Service demands N9bn to fight disasters

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Federal Fire Service FFS has asked for a N9.2 billion special intervention fund from the federal government to enable it discharge its mandates creditably.

Controller General of the Service, Ibrahim Alhaji Liman who made the appeal Tuesday in Abuja at the commissioning of 12 newly-procured fire fighting trucks, lamented how the service had in the past employed the services of prayer warriors to fight fire incidences.

He said; “This event is an attestation of a positive transformational development which started in the Federal Fire Service since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. You may recall that sometimes in 2017, 44 modern firefighting vehicles and water tankers were Commissioned in line with the safety projects of this administration.

“Today, Mr. President is commissioning 12 out of the forty-four (44) modern firefighting trucks approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2017 and 2018. Although nineteen (19) out this balance is ready for shipment and 13 at finishing stages of production, the Service cannot take delivery of this equipment due to cuts in the 2018 and 2019 Federal Fire Service Capital budget proposal.

“This is in spite of all appeal made to the appropriate authorities to retain the Service’s budget as proposed. It is in this regard that I am seeking the intervention of Mr. President through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for special intervention funds in the sum of N9.20 billion to enable delivery of the remaining equipment as it will go a long way in addressing the fire fighting mobile asset deficit across the country,” he appealed.

Secretary to the Government of the Federal SGF, Boss Mustapha, who was represented, said the present administration is committed to the safety of lives and property of Nigerians and Foreigners alike.

“Due to this commitment, the immediate past Federal Executive Council FEC approved the procurement of these equipment to enable the Federal Fire Service provide the necessary fire cover to public and private investment in order to boost the economy in

line with Mr. President’s and government policy on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan ERGP.

“The federal government is committed to continue to fight against insecurity and corruption in the country with a view to developing the achievements in economy.”

He added that the Federal Fire Service, as one of the Security Agencies of government, shall be provided with the necessary tools required to secure National Assets and Critical Infrastructure, “thus enhancing economic growth of our Nation.”

Also, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, urged the staff to redouble their efforts.

“I want to seize this opportunity to urge the men and women of the service to use this auspicious occasion to rededicate themselves to hard work, commitment in order to ensure improved service to Nigerians in the area of fire prevention, firefighting and the safe guard of lives and property.

“Let me also implore the service, that as achieve the improvement of firefighting infrastructure and capability at the headquarters, they should not forget to extend same to the zones, states and the private. The issue of continuous maintenance for the sustainability of equipment and material should also be your watchword,” she charged.

Vanguard