Fire incident: We’ll bring Radio Bayelsa back on air – Information commissioner

The Bayelsa State Government has described, as sad and unfortunate, the fire incident that happened on Tuesday morning at the state owned radio station, Glory FM (Radio Bayelsa) 97.1 in Yenagoa.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson told newsmen when he visited the station that the incident was a major setback to the government and people of Bayelsa State.

Iworiso-Markson, who was accompanied by some members of the state media team, said being one of the most formidable medium to disseminate information, the incident would affect the government and the people.

He however assured that everything will be done within the shortest time to ensure the station comes back on air and appealed for calm from the staff, loyal listeners and clients of the radio station.

“Its an unfortunate situation and we feel sad about it but nevertheless we have to move on. We will do what we can to bring the station back on air. Its a pride to the state and we can’t afford to allow the people to be so disconnected for too long.

“I thank sincerely those who were here early enough to help the fire fighters to put it off and call on the staff not to be discouraged over this setback, we will surely get over it and be stronger and better”

The early morning inferno consumed the live studio, the production studio, the accounts department and other vital offices before it was put off by men of the state fire service, some staff and patriotic Bayelsans.