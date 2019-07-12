Fire guts Enugu market, destroys goods worth millions of naira

An early morning fire at Amaigbo Market in Obiagu, a sprawling suburb in Enugu, on Friday, destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The Chairman of the market, Mr Emeka Nnajiofor, told Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who visited the scene, that the fire broke out at about 1.am.

Nnajiofor said that at least 68 petty traders were affected by the incident, adding that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

He said that most of the stalls in the market were completely razed down by the fire.

Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, said that they got a distress call about the inferno and alerted the state Fire Service which, she said, responded promptly.

Eneh said that it took the men of the fire service about two hours to put out the fire.

“The fire affected 68 traders and they are all gathered here,” Eneh told the governor.

Responding, Ugwuanyi directed the Chairman of Enugu North council area to take the inventory of the loss caused by the fire.

He also asked the chairman to ascertain the cost of reconstructing the market and forward the same to his office.

He promised to support the victims with N100,000 each to enable them return to their businesses.

“We are here to help and console you. The chairman of the council has been directed to evaluate the cost of rebuilding the stalls and report back to us,” Ugwuanyi said. (NAN)

Vanguard