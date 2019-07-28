Finding missing millions at the risk of dying of hepatitis 

By Chioma Obinna

Every year, millions of people die of viral hepatitis or inflammation of the liver in Nigeria and Africa in particular. According to a new scorecard by the World Health Organisation, WHO, dying of viral hepatitis in Africa is becoming a bigger threat than dying of AIDS, malaria or tuberculosis. In Nigeria, it is reported that at least, two new cases are diagnosed daily. The report also indicates that over 100,000 children with chronic hepatitis B live in Nigeria. As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day today, Sunday Vanguard spoke to a group of experts who x-rayed Nigeria’s government target of eradicating hepatitis C in particular by 2022.

Viral hepatitis has remained a major killer of people with a vast majority of patients unaware of their infection status until it becomes chronic or fatal.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, millions of people die yearly due to the disease in Africa.

Confirming this in its 2017 report, WHO noted that Africa has the highest estimated regional HCV prevalence of 5.3 per cent, with Nigeria having a high prevalence of HCV, especially in the northern part with 2.2 per cent.

The genotypes commonly found in Africa are 1, 4, and 5. Genotype 3 is found in parts of Central Africa.

Viral hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver caused commonly by a viral infection and could also be caused by certain medications, medical conditions, drugs, toxins and alcohol use. It is classified into hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E but the most common forms are A, B and C, while B is more deadly.

Nigerians are ignorant

As life-threatening as the disease can be, millions of Nigerians are ignorant about its grievous nature.

In a statement to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day, the United Nations decried that 300 million people living with viral hepatitis worldwide do not know their status which means they are missed from being diagnosed.

Holding under the theme: ‘Finding the Missing Millions’, experts say that if these undiagnosed cases are not found and link to care, millions will continue to suffer, and lives will be lost.

In Nigeria, low awareness of the disease has been linked to overwhelming myths and misconceptions, poor immunisation coverage, high cost of diagnostic testing and treatment, and acute shortage of specialists who should stem the tide of the infection.

Another challenge is the fact that there is little or no political will to tackle the disease. No thanks to these challenges, recently, the first-ever WHO scorecard on hepatitis in Africa ranked Nigeria number one among 12 African countries with the highest burden of viral hepatitis.

The WHO scorecard provides vital information about the status of the regional hepatitis response, measuring progress against the Framework for Action for the Prevention, Care and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis in the African Region from 2016–2020.

Apparently, worried by the scary report and to stem the tide, the Federal Ministry of Health commenced a sensitization programme to expand awareness among the general population and ensuring that half of hepatitis C patients were aware of their infection status by 2020.

In addition, the ministry wanted 50 per cent of the patients to receive treatment by 2020; 90 per cent cured by 2020 and Nigeria, totally free of hepatitis C by 2022.

Hepatitis C is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation. The virus is spread with contaminated blood, like from sharing needles or from unsterile tattoo equipment.

Statistics show that over 100,000 cases are reported yearly in Nigeria, the majority of the cases are not reported as over 90 per cent of sufferers are not aware of their infection status until it becomes severe or fatal.

However, newer efforts by the Muhammadu Buhari administration towards eradicating the deadly hepatitis C disease in the country have started yielding fruits as Pharco Corporation, an Egypt- based international pharmaceuticals company, is coming to provide support for the nation’s health systems strengthening, HSS, through the generation of awareness and provision of potent medication for the elimination of the disease in Nigeria.

Pharco, in partnership with the government of Egypt, in a space of less than three years, has successfully cured more than 1.9million hepatitis C patients in Egypt.

The same feat is currently being performed in Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivoire and Sudan by the company.

The corporation has now keyed into the Federal Government’s genuine in eliminating hepatitis in Nigeria through its strategic Nigerian partner, SEPAT Pharmaceuticals Limited.

According to the Managing Director of SEPAT, Ozo Oramah, the corporation is bringing into Nigeria its veritable experience, its success story across Africa in the elimination of the deadly disease.

Today, the corporation is eradicating hepatitis C in many African countries with a product that is completely made in Egypt, thus suitable and efficacious for Africans.

As part of the measures already put in place towards ensuring that the 2022 date set aside for the elimination of hepatitis in Nigeria becomes realistic, Oramah disclosed that Pharco would soon commence a country-wide screening exercise where over 15,000 rapid tests are conducted for early detection of antibodies and hepatitis.

Furthermore, he said his company would also partner the Ministry of Health in monitoring, through its diagnostic partner company, to reduce and save cost, adding that the monitoring exercise would be followed up with the provision of technical training of PRC handling and maintenance of its equipment

Another key area the international corporation would be supporting Nigeria is in the much-needed engendering of awareness where Oramah explained that the major targets would-be students of higher institutions, market women, artisans and the aged.

What it is:

Hepatitis is referred to an inflammatory condition of the liver. It’s commonly caused by a viral infection, but there are other possible causes of hepatitis. These include autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol. Autoimmune hepatitis is a disease that occurs when your body makes antibodies against your liver tissue.

Viral infections of the liver that are classified as hepatitis include hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. A different virus is responsible for each type of virally transmitted hepatitis.

Hepatitis A is always an acute, short-term disease, while hepatitis B, C, and D are most likely to become ongoing and chronic. Hepatitis E is usually acute but can be particularly dangerous in pregnant women. Hepatitis C comes from the hepatitis C virus (HCV) and transmitted through direct contact with infected body fluids, typically through injection drug use and sexual contact.

Causes of noninfectious hepatitis

Causes: Excessive alcohol consumption can cause liver damage and inflammation. This is sometimes referred to as alcoholic hepatitis. The alcohol directly injures the cells of your liver. Over time, it can cause permanent damage and lead to liver failure and cirrhosis, thickening and scarring of the liver. Other toxic causes of hepatitis include overuse or overdose of medications and exposure to poisons.

Common symptoms of hepatitis:

If you have infectious forms of hepatitis that are chronic, like hepatitis B and C, you may not have symptoms in the beginning. Symptoms may not occur until the damage affects liver function. Signs and symptoms of acute hepatitis appear quickly. They include: fatigue, flu-like symptoms

dark urine, pale stool, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, yellow skin and eyes, which may be signs of jaundice among others.

Tips to prevent hepatitis

Experts say practising good hygiene is one key way to avoid contracting hepatitis A and E. If you are travelling to a developing country, you should avoid: local water ice, raw or undercooked shellfish and oysters, raw fruit and vegetables.

Hepatitis B and C can also be contracted through sexual intercourse and intimate sexual contact. Practising safe sex by using condoms and dental dams can help decrease the risk of infection. You can find many options available for purchase online.

The use of vaccines is an important key to preventing hepatitis. Vaccinations are available to prevent the development of hepatitis A and B. Experts are currently developing vaccines against hepatitis C.