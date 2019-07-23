Finally, Presidency gives reason why it disobeyed court order to release El-Zakzakky

By Nwafor Sunday

With the Police and Shiites clash that claimed lots of lives yesterday, and backlash from Nigerians against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the continuous detention of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzakky, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Tuesday gave reasons why the Federal government disobeyed court order.

Adesina who during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, cleared the air averred that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government refused to obey Justice Gabriel Kolawole’s order on the release of El-Zakzakky, because it (FG) appealed the ruling.

His words, “I know that the immediate past AGF in whose purview it was to make pronouncements on that, address the issue. If bail is granted and another case subsists and there is an immediate filing of appeal, you have to wait till it is dispensed with.

“So, that is a legal matter which is outside my purview but as a layman, an unlearned man as lawyers would call us, we know that until all cases are dispensed with, you don’t say that it has been concluded.”

He said the matter had since been taken before a court in Kaduna State and the bail hearing would come up next Monday.

Recall that Shiites reportedly killed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, in Abuja and no fewer than six members of the group were purportedly killed by the Nigerian Police.

Vanguard