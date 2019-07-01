Finally, Buhari sacks Prof. Yusuf as NHIS Executive Secretary

*Appoints Prof. Mohammed Sambo as new ES

*Dissolves NHIS governing council

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Current Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf who has been on administrative leave and has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo as the new Executive Secretary.

According to a statement on Monday night by Mrs. Boade Akinola, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, the change at NHIS followed the recommendations in a report by an Independent Fact-Finding Panel on the leadership of the health agency.

The statement adds, “Similarly, the President also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the Council pending the constitution of a new Board.

“President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Andreas Ihekweazu as Director–General (DG) of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The appointment is in line with the provisions of section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(Establishment) Act, 2018.”