By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—THE Federal Government has charged South Africa to ensure that those responsible for the murder of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwwu are brought to book.

Mrs Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria was in South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation, AIO, but was found dead in her hotel room in Johannesburg on June 13.

The Federal Government said it “condemned in very strong terms the unfortunate murder of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu in South Africa.”

Chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement yesterday, said: “This is one death too many and cannot be swept under the carpet.”

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa called on the South African authorities to rise up to their responsibilities and ensure those behind the crime are brought to book.

She added that she is confident of the determination of the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General in Johannesburg to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, on behalf of the government and Nigerians.

She assured that, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian anywhere in the world will be treated with levity and unjustly.