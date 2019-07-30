FG should deal ruthlessly with those making life impossible for us – Onaiyekan

His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to show more commitment in the fight against insecurity and tackle other relevant challenges facing the nation.

Onaiyekan, who made the call at a news conference on the ‘’State of the Nation,’’ ahead of his 50th Priestly Ordination Anniversary in Abuja, stressed the need for government to step-up the security system in the country.

He said although Nigeria was not the only country with security challenges in the world, that however, Nigeria must use her resources to put things right for the good of her citizens.

He insisted that the appropriate authorities with the constitutional responsibilities should rise up and overhaul the security architecture of the country.

“I pray to God to keep my people safe, but the government must first accept that there is a problem before finding a solution. I pray to God to open their eyes to see what others are seeing.

“We pray that those whose job it is to secure the nation will brace up to the challenge and do what is required of them.

“You can see the kind of security the big people surround themselves with which is wrong. Government must review the system because we want a country where we can move around freely.

“If they can protect everyone in the same manner, I am sure the country will be well secured and they will not need to work around with that kind of security.

“They must work around the security situation in the country so that they can move freely without so much security personnel following them up and down.

“Those making life impossible for us should not be given free hands and government must deal with them ruthlessly,” he said.

Onaiyekan decried the proscription of a religious group by the government, saying it was wrong because people must be allowed freedom of worship.

“I am happy that government retracted the statement, saying that they were not proscribing any religious group.

“So, we must press for government to respect the right of every religious group to exist and operate freely in Nigeria. If I happen to be a Muslim, I will fight for the freedom of any kind of religion.

“If I was detained for any reason and a court gives an order for me to be released and for whatever reason the government still keeps me, the members of my church will protest and that shouldn’t lead to proscription of my religion,” he added.

Onaiyekan urged the government to listen to the cry of the people by putting the relevant things in place that will make life easy for Nigerians.

He also advised that the money meant for RUGA settlement could be channeled properly towards empowering and improving the lives of many Nigerians. (NAN)