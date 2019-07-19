FG registers 2.4m poor, vulnerable youths in 15 states for YESSO

By Anayo Okoli

OVER 2.4 million poor/vulnerable individuals have so far been captured in the World Bank-assisted Federal Government-initiated Youth Employment and Social Support Operations, YESSO, programme.

This is the number of poor/vulnerable people so far captured in the 15 states of the federation currently participating in the programme.

Abia State is the only participating state in the South-East geo-political zone.

Acting National Coordinator of the Federal Operation Coordinating Unit, FOCU, Mrs Hajara Sami, who announced this, said: “The Public Work Fare, PWF, scheme was established to provide immediate community chosen labour-intensive activities for individuals from the register of poor and vulnerable.”

According to her, the scheme also provides immediate financial assistance to these vulnerable members of the society to engage in some economic activities to enhance their consumption and avail them other sources of livelihood.

Read also:

Sami disclosed that 140,000 YESSO Public Work Fare, PWF, beneficiaries have been deployed, while 3,594 skills-for-job, S4J, graduates were already practising their acquired skills in different sectors of the economy.

She further announced that a total of 2,837 are currently in the field and explained that Abia and six other states have started orientation and will soon be deployed on the S4J component.

Also, over 325,236 internally-displaced households with over 1.6 million individuals have been captured in the unified register of beneficiaries in the North-East, out of which 44,188 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, have already received over N1.4 million as a basic grant on the Targeted Grant Component.

Also read:

According to Mrs Sami, who flagged off the programme in Abia State, the “the flag-off ceremony signified the commencement of support to unemployed youths with a low level of education from poor and vulnerable households, who will be benefiting from monthly stipend of N7,500 through the PWF for the next one year.

Vanguard