FG, LASG end 10-yr feud over waterways regulation

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS —The 10-year dispute between the Lagos State and the Federal Government over the control of waterways, yesterday, ended with the signing of an agreement for cooperation by both parties.

The Lagos State Government and the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, had been embroiled in a feud over control of the waterways in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and NIWA Managing Director, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora signed the agreement at the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

After signing the agreement, Sanwo-Olu said: “Transportation is one of the cardinal points of this administration. We want to use this agreement to assure investors and partners that issues around water regulations have been eased out.

“Safety on the waterways is paramount and that is one of the things that we have discussed during the signing of this agreement.

“We must demonstrate that Lagos is the centre of excellence and it is important for us to improve the ease of doing business which is one of the important issues to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Earlier, Mamora said: “You do not need court intervention to ensure safety of the people. We want surveillance and revenue is the least important issue that we need to pay more attention to on waterways.”

