FFK lampooned on Twitter over comments on cows, herders and rituals

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and former minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was lampooned by Twitter users overs his comments on cows, herders, sex and rituals.

 

FFK: I AND MY FAMILY DONT EAT COW MEAT BECAUSE FULANI HERDSMEN HAVE SEX WITH THEM{COWS} FOR RITUAL Sometimes a very educated person speaks and you are in awe as to whether this person is really educated or just plan clueless, how can a celebrated lawyer like Femi Fani Kayode claim the herdsmen meat are already built for ritual purposes. This is what I consider the height of defamation and slander! I can never agree with this man’s point of view and statements like the one he made below, reinforces my stance. Read his accusation on the fulani herdsmen below: I stopped eating cow meat when I learnt that the herders have sex with the cows before they are sold and slaughtered for their meat. This is done for sexual gratification and ritual purposes. The meat is charmed. That is why herdsmen NEVER eat cows: they eat goats and chicken.

