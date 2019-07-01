FFK lampooned on Twitter over comments on cows, herders and rituals

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and former minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was lampooned by Twitter users overs his comments on cows, herders, sex and rituals.

I stopped eating cow meat when I learnt that the herders have sex with the cows before they are sold and slaughtered for their meat. This is done for sexual gratification and ritual purposes. The meat is charmed. That is why herdsmen NEVER eat cows: they eat goats and chicken. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 30, 2019

Sorry sir. But this is not true. I’m an agro-extensionist and have toured all the 19 northern states. Nukes and crannies and over 200+ LGAs and villages. Those assertions by people is totally wrong and not good for the ears. #JustTHEtruth — Godwin Omoiyabo Oludare Wilson (@godwinCharisma) June 30, 2019

What I heard is that yahoo boys now sleep with cows to do ritual and later sell it out for people to eat — olaide oyebola (@OyebolaOlaide) June 30, 2019

If you believe this, I am sorry to say that there is no cure for whatever that is wrong with you 🚶 — Comrade Shaxxs (Hybrid) (@amabdulshakur) June 30, 2019

I guess Animal Farm was written by a Fulani herdsman and not George Orwell as the slave traders wanted us to believe. 💀💀 — Frank O’shan 🌊 (@dopayarts) June 30, 2019

Sorry sir. But this is not true. I’m an agro-extensionist and have toured all the 19 northern states. Nukes and crannies and over 200+ LGAs and villages. Those assertions by people is totally wrong and not good for the ears. #JustTHEtruth — Godwin Omoiyabo Oludare Wilson (@godwinCharisma) June 30, 2019

This is baseless Femi. I am really disappointed in you. At this point in time, you elites still refuse to come term with reality. This divide and rule tactics will NEVER take you anywhere. Nigerians more enlighten than ever. — Aliyu Haruna (@AliyuHa94703155) June 30, 2019

Mehn.. how did you get past screening & security agencies to become a minister of the Nigerian govt?

Pls share so that someone clever can make a comedy movie from this to make us laugh & not cry for our mistake. Why do we have such folks in our country? Na only us waka earth? — Taoheed Laguda (@T_AkinLaguda) June 30, 2019

Not all advice from old people you should listen to, remember Foolish people grow old too. pic.twitter.com/8WZruSEI0A — Engr. Yasir Arafat Jubril (@oil_shaeikh) July 1, 2019

Someone should tell me this is a joke pic.twitter.com/uNSE9GezMV — Mz Bee (@estherolabisi01) June 30, 2019

If you believe this, I am sorry to say that there is no cure for whatever that is wrong with you 🚶 — Comrade Shaxxs (Hybrid) (@amabdulshakur) June 30, 2019

This is baseless Femi. I am really disappointed in you. At this point in time, you elites still refuse to come term with reality. This divide and rule tactics will NEVER take you anywhere. Nigerians more enlighten than ever. — Aliyu Haruna (@AliyuHa94703155) June 30, 2019

What about goat 🐐? Several people have been caught having sex with them. Don’t eat — Seyi Solomon Laleye (@SLaleye) June 30, 2019

Been an Igbo I don’t see fulani man has my brother we don’t behave d same I don’t have sex with cow our religious is different you can’t force me to allow people I don’t like to come into my life , remember you can’t force yourself on me because I don’t want you — Ndukwe (@Ndukwe90729997) July 1, 2019