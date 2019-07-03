Festus Keyamo calls for arrest of Senator Elisha Abbo

The Director of Strategic Communication of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization in the last election has called for the arrset of Senator Elisha Abbo

Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) in a tweet said ‘The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the Police MUST IMMEDIATELY take three steps: 1. Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape) 2. Obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim 3. Arraign him in court

