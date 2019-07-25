Fed High court rejects EEDC’s plea for change of Judge

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE Chief Judge of Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati has turned down a petition by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, seeking for transfer a suit instituted against it by the President Civil Rights Realisation & Advancement Network, CRRAN, Mr. Olu Omotayo.

Omotayo had gone to court challenging the incessant and arbitrary disconnection of electricity consumers in all parts of the south east at different times by EEDC without regard to electricity regulatory laws guiding the operations of electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

The matter had progressed to the stage of arguments in the court of Justice Dugbo Oghoghorie at the federal high court Enugu when EEDC petitioned the Chief Judge, alleging bias by Justice Oghoghorie and sought for transfer of the case to another Judge.

But Justice Kafarati not seeing any bias in the suit, gave Justice Oghoghorie the go ahead to continue with the trial and advised EEDC to file a motion before Justice Oghoghorie for an order of transfer of the case with reasons.

The Plaintiff and human rights lawyer, Omotayo had on the 4th December 2017, commenced an originating summons seeking for the interpretation of some provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

The suit suffered several adjournments until it was fixed for hearing on the 13th December 2018 when the Plaintiff argued his case and adopted his written address and the defendants counsel commenced argument on his Preliminary objection and thereafter wanted to rely on the defence (Counter affidavit) he claimed was filed in the afternoon of the previous day12th December 2018.

The court said the process was not yet in the courts’ file before her and the plaintiff pointed out that the defendant were out of time as the 30 days they had within which to file their defence had lapsed since March 2018, and therefore they needed to regularize their papers and pay penalty for late filing.

The Court thereafter adjourned the case to 14th February 2019 for the defendant to regularize and continues his argument and adoption. The court did not sit on 14th February 2019, and the matter was adjourned to 11th April 2019.

On 11th April 2019, when the matter was called up for continuation, the defendants’ counsel informed the court that he brought a letter that morning asking for transfer of the case.

