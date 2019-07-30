By Henry Umoru

INDIGENOUS Inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of Coalition of FCT indigenous Associations have petitioned the Senate over the exclusion of their indigenes from the ministerial list submitted to the upper chamber for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week Tuesday released the long-awaited list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Senate has directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to look into the FCT petition when constituted and report back at Plenary.

Senate’s resolution was a sequel to a petition by the original inhabitants of the FCT and presented by the Minority Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, PDP, FCT.

Speaking briefly on the petition, Senator Aduda recalled a subsisting Court of Appeal ruling directing the Federal government to ensure the inclusion of an Indigene of FCT in ministerial appointments.

According to him, there has not been any counter appeal by the Federal government to fault FCT appeal for a ministerial slot for original inhabitants of the FCT.

The petition which was signed by Leader, Coalition of FCT indigenous Associations, Ezekiel Dalhatu Musa Leader, Coalition of FCT indigenous Associations is entitled, “A PETITION ON GROSS VIOLATION AND UTTER DISREGARD FOR THE CONSTITUTION IN APPOINTMENT OF FEDERAL MINISTERS BY PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI”

The petition read in full, “We have fallen once again as a nation and once again join the league of totalitarian states with the inactions of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“Recall that the non-inclusion of an FCT native in the ministerial appointments since our current democratic dispensation has been a matter of national discourse with some citing constitutional lacuna as the factor responsible for the non-appointment of an FCT native as Minister into the Federal Executive Council while we as natives have never enjoined such school of thought as the barrier hindering our political inclusion and democratization of the FCT.

“Our advocacy on the inclusion of an FCT native has been a loud agitation and we write to inform the exhorted National Assembly as the people’s assembly to wade into our ceaseless calls to Mr President to appoint one of our own into the highest decision-making council in this country.

“Even though our belief holds that the President could appoint any of us as a minister into his cabinet requires just political will and demonstration of equity and fairness to the Abuja Original Inhabitants, we have gone legally and lawfully to garner more constitutional backing by challenging the perceived lacuna and a Court of Appeal which is of competent jurisdiction to hear this matter. It granted judgement mandating the President to as a matter of justice appoint an FCT native immediately into his cabinet since 15th January 2018 while the President has been served this Judgement by the Court of Appeal since 22nd March 2018 but yet the President has not complied with the judgement.

“We are once more seeking your intervention and the intervention of the highly revered Senate of the FRN to come to our aid because we are perceiving hatred against us from the President who is supposed to be a father to all.

“A prompt appointment of an FCT native into the Federal Executive Council as Minister will not tear nor underdevelop this country but will rather enrich and strengthen our democratic belief as a nation.

“We have kept peace with everybody in this city and we don’t intend to change the status because we are a lawfully enlightened people and we appeal to you as the number three citizen and representative of the people to come to our aid and prevail on Mr President to appoint an FCT native as a minister. .

“We hereby enclose a copy of the Court of Appeal judgement to this petition as we await your favourable response.”

In his remark, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who referred the petition to Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, urged it to look into the complaint when constituted.

It would be recalled that Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda had at the commencement of the screening of the 43 Ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by presented President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, protested the exclusion of indigenes of the territory from the ministerial list.

Aduda had expressed his protest through a point of order backed by Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, to make a personal explanation on the exclusion of the FCT from the ministerial list.

He had equally cited Section 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), to have mandated the recognition and treatment of the FCT as one of the states of the Federation.

