Breaking News
Translate

FCT High Court to begin annual vacation on July 8

On 11:12 amIn Newsby Comments
The Federal Capital Territory High Courts will begin its annual vacation on Monday, July 8 and resume  on Friday, Sept.6.
The Chief judge , Justice Ishaq Bello , in a circular released in Abuja, said that the court would resume for the new legal year  on Monday Sept.9
Judicial symbol for justice
He said that the directive was in compliance with the provisions of Order 52, Rule 4 (1) of the rules of  the High Court.
According to him, “during the annual vacation, there would not be court sittings, except for urgent applications”.
Bello also  said that urgent applications would be handled by a vacation judge.(


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.