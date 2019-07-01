Fatoyinbo vs Dakolo : Adeyemi, Oyemade want truth established

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi have called for the truth to be established in the rape allegation made against Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo.

Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo had been the subject of discussion since last week after Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspiration singer Timi Dakolo accused him of raping her when she was 17 years.

Fatoyinbo stepped down on Monday but still insisted that he had never raped anyone before, ‘not even as an unbeliever’. The allegation had elicited reactions from Nigerians including those in the presidency.

The senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi in his reaction called prayers for the church and families of the accused and accuser in the allegation levelled against Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Adeyemi said there should be a legal process to establish the truth on the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo.

“My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape,” he said.

“As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1).

“While these are still allegations, I emphatise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.

“While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counseling, to establish the truth in these circumstances.

“Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.”

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, in his reaction said that he was heartbroken after watching Busola Dakolo’s interview

Mr Oyemade speaking on the issues said ‘I immediately contacted the spiritual leader in the Body of Christ I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to, to wade into the issue and bring about a decision.

“He informed me of his position. It was that Pst Biodun should first step down from the pulpit indefinitely, suspend 7days of glory and make a public statement. These he made known to him directly in an hour.”

He said they had three objectives in mind – justice, healing and redemption.

“It is apparent that the manner in which our Pentecostal Churches were/are born with an individual receiving a call directly from God and we all operating largely as independent bodies, our governing structures are not as strong as in the orthodox church settings with the exemption of Pentecostal denominations where you are appointed a pastor and can be easily sanctioned.”