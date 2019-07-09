An Agro-tech company, Farmstripe is offering individuals an opportunity to fund or sponsor farms and get return on investment at the end of each farming cycle.

The aim according to Agro-tech is to make sure there is no short supply of food.

“Man can barely live without food for a short period, almost the same way it would be an impossibility to live without air. We have been richly blessed with air and Farmstripe is here to bless Nigeria, Africa and the world at large by eliminating poverty in rural areas, food provision and more funds.

“We are an Agro-tech company that offers individuals an opportunity to fund or sponsor farms. They sponsor as many farms as they would love to, and get a percentage based on what they put in at the end of each farming cycle. For us it is beyond an opportunity to make more money for sponsors, we believe that only through the involvement of the private sector in the agriculture process can we actually achieve food security, which will send a ripple effect towards poverty alleviation, job security, and hunger reduction.

“We will be doing this by introducing technology and smart farming techniques to the farmers which in turn improves the farmer’s efficiency and output significantly. Also, we provide a ready market for the produce at the end of the cycle.

“We have an unwavering vision to be one of Africa’s biggest players in the production of food and Agricultural trade. Join us today on our journey to make everyday feel like harvest with so much food to spear.”