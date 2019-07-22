Farmers accuse FG of dumping ranching for Ruga

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—FARMERS, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of alleged dumping of ranching programme for proposed Ruga project implementation.

Vice President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Chief Daniel Okafor, who made the allegation in a statement on behalf of crop farmers in the country, alleged that government was not showing transparency in the Ruga project implementation that was later suspended.

According to him, government did not consider the pros and cons of the Ruga project before bringing it up through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He said: “The Ruga of this time has political undertone. How come the Federal Government took it upon itself that it wants to establish Ruga? What happened to the ranching that was advocated? Or is the same money meant for ranching that will be diverted for Ruga?

“Do unto others what you would want them to do to you. Before this type of decision is taken, the pro and con should be taken into consideration.”

However, he stated that Ruga was not a new phenomenon in the history of the county, since the system had been practised for years in Nigeria.”

