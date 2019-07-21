Nigeria and Africa 400m record holder, Falilat Ogunkoya has urged Ogun government to hire professionals to run the proposed State Sports Commission.

Ogunkoya who told newsmen that professionals would be helpful in re-positioning sports activities in the state.

She also said the establishment of a Sports Commission would enable the state to tap into various opportunities available in sports activities.

“Engaging professionals in the proposed agency will enhance sports administration.

“The responsibilities of impacting the right attitude and adequate training can only be achieved by professionals in the industry,” the former quarter-miler said.

The former athlete urged the state government to renovate the four international stadiums in the state and use them optimally to further allow for youth participation at the grassroots.

She advised government to show more interest in sports such as athletics, boxing and others aside, and not concentrate on football which the country was already well known for.

“Government is spending so much on football. Though I am not against that, but it’s advisable for it to shift a little and show more interest in other sports, such as track and field.

