Faith in the Redemptive names of God (7)

• J.K. Akinola. (Senior Pastor)

JEHOVAH-JIREH (THE LORD WILL PROVIDE, OR THE LORD WHO PROVIDES) – CONTINUED

TEXT: GEN 22: 8-14.

INTRODUCTION

In our last treatment, we laid the foundations for the Redemptive and Covenant implications of this Name. I trust that the Lord had started giving you testimonies by now. We will continue and conclude on the mysteries of this Name in this session.

This is one Name that really demonstrated Abraham’s faith in God, and qualified him to be the father of faith.

The Scripture doesn’t tell many details about the private thoughts and feelings of Abraham or Isaac in this story. But in Hebrews 11:19, we are told that Abraham knew God’s character and power enough to trust that if God took Isaac in that moment, because of all God’s other promises about Isaac, Abraham knew God would fulfill His word even if He had to raise Isaac from the dead. Abraham was doing this difficult task with assurance in his heart.

THE MEANING OF JEHOVAH-JIREH

Abraham calls the place, “God will provide.” The word there is richer than what the English language denotes.

“Provide” in Hebrew is also “see to it,” which is similar to the name a oman named Hagar calls the Lord in Genesis 16:13 – “The God who Sees.”

That Hebrew word also means “perceive” and “experience.”

When Abraham calls God Jehovah-Jireh, he isn’t just saying, “God gives the goods!” He is saying, “You see and experience all this need of mine and You make provision for it.” It is deeply personal. It was by faith that the elders obtained good report from God. Having not yet seen what they profess, they believed it until it came to manifestation. That’s why faith is called ‘the evidence of things not seen’ Heb 11:1

The meaning plainly is that the Lord sees and provides for the necessities of His servants. The verse (22:14 the King James Version) goes on to connect the incident with the popular proverb, “In the mount of the Lord it shall be seen” or “provided”, “The mount of Yahweh” in other places denotes the temple hill at Jerusalem. Hence, come into the Lord’s House, and He will meet your needs there.

JEHOVAH-JIREH’S ULTIMATE AND DAILY PROVISION

Provision for Eternity

This passage of Scripture is one of the clearest foreshadowing stories of the work of Jesus Christ. God not only provided for Abraham, but He also provided his only Son so “that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” (John 3:16). Jesus is the Provision.

While God amazingly provided for the big needs like eternity, He is also present in the “little” needs we face today.

Provision in the Daily Details

The very next words after the story of Abraham and Isaac abruptly switch to genealogy information. It feels weird to read after such an intense experience. But the genealogy information lets us know that even when Isaac was a young boy, God had a plan for his future wife because her family is mentioned in the genealogy.

God had a plan for Isaac’s family, and He had a wife specifically for Isaac. Years in the future, when Isaac is approaching 40, he was meditating (praying) in a field when his wife Rebekah came to him. And the Lord filled Isaac’s heart with love for the young woman who would become his wife. The two became part of the lineage of Christ.

The Lord had made promises to Abraham about this young man. Not only did God provide for Isaac’s life, but also for his future as part of God’s promise to bring Christ into the world.

From the great needs of our soul for issues like salvation and forgiveness to the yearning of our heart for a spouse, God Provides. God Sees. God is with Us. It is His promise and His character. It is His very Name! Just Relax. (Phil 4:19)

IMPLICATIONS FOR US TODAY

Are you despaired on any issue you have been longing for it’s provision? This session is an answer to you. Begin to thank God in advance of what He had seen and already provided for you. Even though you have not yet seen it, in the mount of the Lord (In His Temple), it shall be seen. Join us in the church next week. Your testimony is the next. I welcome you.

We shall treat another Redemptive Name next episode. God bless you.

