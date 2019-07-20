Faith in the Redemptive names of God (6)

JEHOVAH-JIREH (THE LORD WILL PROVIDE, OR THE LORD WHO PROVIDES)

TEXT: GEN 22:8-14.

INTRODUCTION

We now come to another very important Name of God which, in Redemption terminology, encompasses the Merciful and Benevolent acts of God to humanity, and hence, motivates us to fully trusts in Him implicitly, and without any reservations whatsoever.

The foundation of our faith in God is laid on this Name. It is the basis of the dynamic interplay between divinity and humanity, thus laying the foundation of faith, without which, it is impossible to please God. (Heb. 11:6).

GENESIS OF OF THE NAME JEHOVAH JIREH

Jehovah Jireh is the name that Abraham called God and he also assigned it to the site where God told him to sacrifice his son, Isaac as a burnt offering. If you recall the story, this was God’s way of testing Abraham’s faith and obedience.

When Abraham raised the knife to take his son Isaac’s life, God stopped him. Abraham then noticed a ram that had been trapped in a nearby bush or thicket. He offered the ram as a sacrifice instead of Isaac. Abraham felt certain that God had provided this ram for this purpose and called God The Lord Will Provide.

Jehovah-Jireh provided a sacrifice to save Isaac, and that action was a precursor of the provision of His Son for the salvation of the world. Isn’t it wonderful that God had made provisions for man even before the fall? He demonstrated this for Abraham by providing the sacrifice instead of Isaac! Hence, having observed the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice unto God, even his only son, in implicit obedience, God provided His own substitute. Today, we are that Abraham, and our Isaac are our best deeds, morals and alms, which before God are like ‘filthy rags’. (Isaiah 64:6). God provided the Perfect Sacrifice in His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ in replacement of these ‘filthy rags’ of ours.

‘Wherefore when He cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me: ……..Then said I, Lo I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me) to do Thy will, O God’ (Heb 10:5, 7).

Jesus is the perfect picture of that ram provided for Abraham. Hence today (New Testament), God is no longer interested in those rams, ‘For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats should take away sins’ (Heb. 10:4). Therefore, ‘…He taketh away the first, that He may establish the second’ (Heb 10:9). What a beautiful Substitute! Apostle Peter said, ‘Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, ……But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot’ (1 Peter 1:18-19).

IMPLICATIONS FOR US TODAY

We are the people who are beneficiaries of this wonderful grace and favour of God. The prophets of the Old Testament studied to know this manner of grace we are to encounter and become eye witnesses. (1 Peter 1:10-12). May the Lord open our eyes of understanding to know the depths of the mysteries of this revelation, and thereby walk in it. When the Lord Jesus said, ‘Abraham rejoiced to see my Day and he saw it and was glad’ (John 8:56). This day of Jehovah-Jireh was one such a great Day. If David said, ‘This is the Day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it’ (Psalm 118:24), I prophesy into your life today that today is your day of entering into God’s Provision, by His Name Jehovah-Jireh.

I don’t know that thing you are expecting God to provide for you. This is your Day of receiving. ‘He that spared not His own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things? (Rom 8:32). This is your free ticket to divine provision today

Are you yet to give your life to Jesus Christ? Tomorrow might be too late. Accept Him today, and you too will rejoice to see His day, and be glad. Pray this prayer, ‘Lord Jesus I accept You today into my life as my Lord and Saviour. Forgive me all my sins and wash them in Your Precious Blood. Make me a child of God. Thank you for hearing me, in Jesus Name’.

God bless you.

Vanguard