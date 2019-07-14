Faith in the Redemptive names of God (5)

J.K. Akinola. (Senior Pastor)

JEHOVAH ADONAI (CONTINUED)

We commenced the treatment of the Name Jehovah Adonai in our last serial, and it stirred up our faith and worship of God as our Sovereign Father, who has got the whole world, and consequently our own lives and times in His Hands. Jesus Christ is God’s ultimate revelation for this Name, because in Isaiah 9:6, one of His Covenant Names is The Everlasting Father. He is the Ancient Ruler, whose Kingdom shall have no end. (Luke 1:33)

What a great privilege is it then to be God’s special treasure! The battle will no longer be yours, but His. All you have to do is to be on the righteous side with Him, and live in implicit obedience to His word.

If Jesus carried the weight of the whole world upon His shoulders, for us to have divine acceptance with God, why will He not carry you, so that you will not dash your feet against a stone? After all, “….unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder..” (Isaiah 9:6). What a great Shoulder indeed! Any government that want to run counter to His own governance in your life shall surely be overthrown and crushed in Jesus Name.

Special passages referring to Jehovah Adonai

The following Bible Passages will help us to understand the various implications and personal applications of this Name for us today.

Psalm 8:1 — O, our Master [Adonai], how excellent is Your Name in all the earth, You who set Your splendour above the heavens!”

Psalm 109:21 — “But you, God [Adonai], Adonai [YHWH], treat me as your name demands; rescue me, because your grace is good.”

Psalm 114:7 — “Tremble, earth, at the presence of the Lord [Adonai], at the presence of the God [Elohim] of Ya’akov”

Psalm 147:5 — “Our Lord [Adonai] is great, his power is vast, his wisdom beyond all telling.”

Isaiah 3:15 — “What do you mean by crushing My people and grinding the faces of the poor?” declares the Master [Adonai], of hosts.

Isaiah 6:8 — “I heard the Lord’s [Adonai’s] voice, saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then I said, ‘Here I am. Send me!'”

Isaiah 25:8 — “He will swallow up death forever. Adonai [YHWH] Elohim [Adonai] will wipe away the tears from every face, and he will remove from all the earth the disgrace his people suffer. For Adonai [YHWH] has spoken.

Jeremiah 14:13 — “But I said, ‘Ah, Master [Adonai]! See, the prophets say to them, “You are not to see a sword, nor have scarcity of food, for I give you true peace in this place.

Ezekiel 39:25 — “Therefore thus said the Master [Adonai], ‘Now I am going to bring back the captives of Ya’aqob. And I shall have compassion on all the house of Yisra’el, and shall be jealous for My set-apart (holy) Name.

Malachi 3:1 — “‘Look! I am sending my messenger to clear the way before me; and the Lord [Adonai], whom you seek, will suddenly come to his temple. Yes, the messenger of the covenant, in whom you take such delight — look! Here he comes,’Adonai.



Implications and applications for us today

You are the next candidate of Adonai’s intervention. From the Scriptural passages above, we can see that this is what typified Adonai to the writers. He intervened at critical situations! I believe it was this Name of God that Paul and Silas were singing and worshipping to when there was a divine jail-break in Acts 16:25-27. I also strongly believe it was to this Name the apostles were praying in Acts 12:5-10, that made the prison doors to open on it’s own accord. What a Great God, worthy of our worship.

No wonder the Psalmist shouted in exclamation in Psalm 107:15-16, that, “Oh that men would praise the LORD for His goodness and for His wonderful works to the children of men! For He has broken the gates of brass, and cut the bars of iron in sunder”.

I don’t know what is that gate of brass standing on your way, Jesus is here right now and the Spirit of the Lord is upon Him without measure to preach deliverance to the captives and set at liberty them that are bruised, (Luke 4:18). His Blood was the means of this great deliverance and victory. Key into this Name today and begin to worship Him. Victory is yours today.