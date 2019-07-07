Faith in the Redemptive names of God (4)

The treatment of the Covenant Name Jehovah Elohim concluded in the last episode gave us a great insight into the Powerful and Redemptive plans God has for His creation. These are more than enough reasons for us to worship Him unceasingly in the midst of our challenges.

FROM ELOHIM TO ADONAI

“Elohim” is used in Scripture when emphasizing God’s might, His creative power, and His attributes of justice and rulership. It denotes the power and pre-eminence (conspicuous glory) of God and is especially used in relation to God’s sovereignty, creative work, and mighty works for Israel. He has planned our end from the beginning, and ordered our beginning from the end! What a great God we serve! The devil can no longer cheat you or steal away your blessings because His plans for us which he has ordained from the foundation of the world are great. Hallelujah! We will now go ahead to treat another Covenant and Redemptive Name of His, viz, Jehovah Adonai. The more of God’s Covenant and Redemptive Names we know, the stronger our faith in Him becomes, and the more we swim in the ocean of His glory and in breakthroughs. When you know God’s Name, you enter into a new realm in relationship with Him. Even your enemies are in trouble when God confronts them as you use the Covenant Name against them.

God said this when He wanted to show Pharaoh who He is before His servant Moses. He told Moses, “… I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name God Almighty, but by my Name, JEHOVAH was I not known to them” (Exod 6:3). These are the Redemptive Names God is now showing us through His Word, precept upon precept, line upon line through these serials. May the Lord make you a showpiece and specimen of His glory and greatness when dealing with His enemies in your life in Jesus Name. Amen. The more of God’s Name and His nature you know, the greater the works of exploits you will do in Him. (Psalm 91:14, Daniel 11:32).

Also read:

JEHOVAH ADONAI

“Adonai” (often transliterated “Lord” in English Bibles) means “master”, “owner”, or “sovereign ruler” and generally denotes the authority and exalted position of God. Primarily, the name Adonai, as it pertains to God, stresses man’s relationship to God as his Master, Authority, and Provider (not to be confused with YHWH-Jireh, which means “God Sees” / “God Will Provide”). The divine implication of this for us is that It is God who makes and own us. We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. (Psalm 100:3). The realisation of this fact will stimulate us into endless worship of our God as outlined in Psalm 100:4. “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and into His courts with praise; be thankful unto Him, and bless His Name”. This is the way we treat our earthly kings, who are mere mortals! How much more He who created the heavens and the earth, who says “…Heaven is His Throne and the earth His footstool…” Isaiah 66:1. He is the King of kings and the Lord of lords! May God open our eyes to this timeless revelation of Him as we study this Name.

“Adonai” affirms the elevated position of authority and rulership of God, whereas the name “Elohim” refers to Him as the Creator who interacts with and reveals Himself to His creation. As our Adonai, He is our Sovereign Ruler, and anyone or anything that moves against our lives to touch us invites His holy anger. That is why He has said, “Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm” (Psalm 105:15), and also that “…he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of His eyes” (Zech. 2:8)

IMPLICATIONS OF THIS NAME FOR US TODAY

If you want God to fight your case, then you must be on His side. This is by simple obedience to His word. He has sent His Son Jesus Christ to the world to redeem you from Satan’s slavery of sin, sickness and sorrows. Accept His forgiveness today and surrender to His Lordship, and you become God’s dear child.

I prophesy upon your life today, that as God bore His special treasured people on eagles wings unto Himself from their taskmasters in Egypt, so also shall He do for you today, by His Name Jehovah Adonai. You will outscale all your contenders by His right Hand of righteousness in Jesus Name.